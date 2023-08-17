Sports: Lady Cards 7th in first poll

2023 NJCAA DI Volleyball Rankings
Trinity Valley figures prominently in the National Junior College Athletic Association Pre-Season Volleyball Poll. The Lady Cards hold the 7th spot, the highest from Region 14.
Conference foe, Blinn, is in at No. 11. The other conference team making a showing is No. 20 Navarro.
Place
Name
Points
1st Place
1
Florida Southwestern State College
180
9
2
Miami Dade College
171
0
3
Missouri State University - West Plains
162
0
4
Indian Hills Community College
153
0
5
Salt Lake Community College
144
0
6
Western Nebraska Community College
135
0
7
Trinity Valley Community College
126
0
8
New Mexico Military Institute
117
0
9
Utah State Eastern
108
0
10
Seward County Community College
99
0
11
Blinn College
90
0
12
Northeastern Junior College
81
0
13
Eastern Arizona College
72
0
14
Monroe College
63
0
15
New Mexico Junior College
54
0
16
Snow College
45
0
17
Butler Community College - KS
36
0
18
Eastern Florida State College
27
0
19
Hutchinson Community College
18
0
20
Navarro College
9
0
