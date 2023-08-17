Sports: Lady Cards 7th in first poll

2023 NJCAA DI Volleyball Rankings

Trinity Valley figures prominently in the National Junior College Athletic Association Pre-Season Volleyball Poll. The Lady Cards hold the 7th spot, the highest from Region 14.

Conference foe, Blinn, is in at No. 11. The other conference team making a showing is No. 20 Navarro.

Place

Name

Points

1st Place

1

Florida Southwestern State College

180

9

2

Miami Dade College

171

0

3

Missouri State University - West Plains

162

0

4

Indian Hills Community College

153

0

5

Salt Lake Community College

144

0

6

Western Nebraska Community College

135

0

7

Trinity Valley Community College

126

0

8

New Mexico Military Institute

117

0

9

Utah State Eastern

108

0

10

Seward County Community College

99

0

11

Blinn College

90

0

12

Northeastern Junior College

81

0

13

Eastern Arizona College

72

0

14

Monroe College

63

0

15

New Mexico Junior College

54

0

16

Snow College

45

0

17

Butler Community College - KS

36

0

18

Eastern Florida State College

27

0

19

Hutchinson Community College

18

0

20

Navarro College

9

0

