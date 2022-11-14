Sports: Kilgore eliminates TVCC from playoffs

The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals saw their post season dreams, along with their eight-game winning streak came crashing down against Kilgore at Bruce Field on Saturday.
The Rangers rode the turnover train to a 38-10 win over TVCC, who tossed six interceptions and lost two fumbles. The loss dropped the Cardinals to 8-2. They will now await a possible bowl game invitation.
Robbie Williams scored on an 80-yard pass from Darion Peace for the lone Cardinal touchdown. Jake Gaster added a 34-yard field goal with 3:28 left in the first quarter to cut the Kilgore lead to 12-10. It was all Kilgore after that.
Peace was the nation’s fourth leading passer in total yards and yards per game coming into the game. He was 17 for 36 for 252 yards, but plagued by 5 of the pickoffs.
The Cards outgained Navarro 346 to 303, but Kilgore racked up 20 rushing first downs to limit TVCC possessions.
Daniel Williams led the Cardinal defense with 14 tackles (10 solo). Braden Woods and Deundre Blanton had nine each.
The Cards entered the game ranked No. 3 in the National Junior College Football Association Poll, but dropped to No. 10 in the vote released on Monday. Kilgore rose from 15th to 11th.
Kilgore (7-3) advances to the regional championship game to face defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute (8-2), a 24-23 winner against Navarro in Saturday’s other semifinal.
