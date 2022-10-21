Sports: Kilgore beats stubborn Hornets

The Kilgore Bulldogs overcame a stubborn Athens defense, Friday, and earned a 27-7 win at Bruce Field on Friday.
The Bulldogs scored two third-quarter touchdowns to break away from the Hornets, who trailed 6-0 at halftime against the 9th ranked team in this week’s Texas Football Class 4A Division 1 poll.
The teams were scoreless after the first quarter, then Kilgore cashed in on a long drive capped by a two yard run by running back Isaiah Ross, with 8:56 remaining. The Bulldogs missed the extra point.
The Bulldogs missed an opportunity when Ross fumbled before he crossed the Athens goal and watched helplessly as the ball rolled through the end zone for a safety.
Athens mounted a couple of threats on Ty Arroyo passes to Jorien Ray and runs by Arroyo and Manning. The first drive stalled when they failed to convert a fourth down from the Bulldog’s 11 yard line. The second opportunity came on a missed field goal try.
After the second half kickoff, the Bulldogs opened a little daylight between them and their hosts when Ross broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown run to go up 13-0.
Kilgore surprised Athens with an onside kick following the score and set up another touchdown. The Bulldogs converted a fourth down from the Athens five-yard line to set up a two yard touchdown run by quarterback DaMaron Van Zandt.
Athens trailed 20-0 in the fourth quarter, but mounted a scoring drive completed by a touchdown throw to Jorien Ray. The extra point cut Kilgore’s lead to 20-7.
Athens tried to steal a possession with an onside kick, but Kilgore recovered in Athens territory.
Kilgore rang up its final score on a nine-yard run by Roosevelt Rollins.
The 27 points was the fewest for Kilgore since their third game of the season.
The win was the seventh straight for Kilgore who have only Chapel Hill remaining on their schedule, Nov. 4, in a game that will likely decide the district championship. Athens has lost six straight and travel to Chapel Hill on Friday, Oct. 28
