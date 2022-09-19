Sports: Kemp breaks through, Malakoff rumbles

The Kemp Yellowjackets showed on Friday they will be a pesky opponent for anyone on their schedule this year.
Kemp slapped Rice 34-0 on Friday, to pick up their first win of 2022, but it really wasn’t that close. The Yellowjackets had a four-touchdown lead in the second quarter.
While Kemp was shutting out Rice, the visitors had no answer for the suddenly effective Yellowjacket offense. Kemp out-gained Rice 340 to 201.
This week, Kemp steps up to a tougher foe when they visit Malakoff. The Tigers were clicking Friday in a 52-13 romp over the Gladewater Bears. The Tigers tough early season schedule seems to have them primed for District play.
Brownsboro cranked up its firepower in stopping Spring Hill, 49-28, on Homecoming night. The Bears offense was on display in the win which evens their season record at 2-2. Brownsboro crosses the county line to meet rival Van on Friday.
Athens stayed with Kaufman for a half, before losing at Bruce Field 35-21. The Hornets dropped to 2-2 in a game when the defense stiffened to stop several Kaufman drives, but had problems cashing in on offense. District begins for the Hornets, Friday, in Jacksonville.
Trinidad put up its biggest offensive numbers of the season, but Avalon rambled to a 76-31 win. The Trojans are off this week.
Mabank and Eustace had tough outings in road trips to Van Zandt County Friday. The Canton Eagles soared past the Mabank Panthers 35-7 to hand them their second loss. The Panthers will be favored when Light High School of Waxahachie visits on Friday.
The Eustace Bulldogs fired all blanks against Grand Saline in a 42-0 loss. Eustace is now 2-2 after capturing their first two games on late scores. They hope to get back to their winning ways in their district opener when Fairfield comes calling on Friday,
Cross Roads did not play last week when the game on their schedule was canceled. The Bobcats remain 3-0 for the season and entertain Cayuga in a battle of two schools located on opposite sides of the Henderson-Anderson county border.
