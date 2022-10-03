Sports: Keeping in step with the times

Strolling up and down the sidelines at the Athens-Lindale game on Friday night, I happened to be standing in the southwest end-zone at Bruce Field when the Lindale Band filed out for its halftime show.
The director hit the downbeat and they launched into the introduction of “Robinson’s Grand Entry,” one of my all time favorite marches. First, I was struck by how good it sounded, then secondly I thought, how I had played the same tune in high school more than 50 years ago.
Finally, I thought how bands were playing “Robinson’s,” before there were Athens Hornets.
High School Football games are largely unique to America. The community gets together in demographics you would rarely see in any other setting, such as church or a city council meeting.
They come to cheer on their team, perhaps because the guys on the field are their school mates, or maybe its because of fond memories of their own days playing for AHS. Or maybe, its just because the Hornets on the field are the local guys that frequent their barber shops, hamburger restaurants and convenience stores.
The experience of attending a game means different things to different people and doubtless a few hundred in the stands are the moms and dads or brothers and sisters of the kids in the band.
On Friday, the bands had a double motive for turning in a stellar performance. They were performing the drills they will present at contest this month. The drills are a combination of basic maneuvers coupled with some special touches inserted to impress the judges.
At contest, bands from all over the region will gather, from the small Class A schools through Class 6A.
At the regionals, they are judged against themselves, with everyone seeking a First Division ranking from the panel of judges. Theoretically, everyone could come home from the regionals with a top mark.
The best bands in the regional round progress to area and finally to state.
The home town crowd, Friday, was treated to a sharp performance by the Pride of the Hornets Band, directed by Stephen Morman. The locals march military style, which is still popular in East Texas and with the folks down at College Station.
But that’s not all they do on Friday nights. From the stands, you’ll hear an array of pop tunes, funky tunes, show tunes and of course the alma mater and fight song.
I thought it was interesting that both Lindale and Athens employed the same fight song melody to rev up team spirit. It’s kind of like if Oklahoma played Yale. They may be called the Sooners, but Oklahoma knows the Ivy Leaguers had that tune first.
Well this hasn’t been your standard sports column, but just a few words to salute those talented kids who occupy the turf while the teams are in the locker room. If you’d prefer I stick to more traditional sports topics, how about them Cowboys?
