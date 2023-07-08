Sports: Junior College Poll ranks Cards

Trinity Valley places 13th in an annual pre-season football poll.

The JCGridiron.com poll ranks Trinity Valley and two of its Southwest Junior College Football Conference foes in its pre-season “Dirty 30.”

This is the 19th year for the poll which is issued the week of the Fourth of July.

One Texas team has won the National Title during that span. The Blinn Buccaneers took the crown in 2006.

This year, Blinn is ranked 7th, with Trinity Valley 13th. Navarro just slipped in at 30th. Tyler and Kilgore were bubbling under the ranked teams in the first 2023 poll.

JCGRIDIRON DIRTY 30 PRESEASON RANKINGS

JCGridiron Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings

Rank

Program

City

2022

Finish

1

East Mississippi

Scooba, MS

8-3

#9

2

San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

7-4

#30

3

Jones

Ellisville, MS

8-2

#12

4

Ventura

Ventura, CA

7-4

#29

5

Hutchinson

Hutchinson, KS

11-1

#3

6

Butler

El Dorado, KS

7-4

#20

7

Blinn

Brenham, TX

3-6

NR

8

El Camino

Torrance, CA

5-6

#40

9

Garden City

Garden City, KS

4-6

#38

10

Iowa Western

Council Bluffs, IA

10-2

#2

11

Coffeyville

Coffeyville, KS

7-3

#10

12

San Mateo

San Mateo, CA

12-1

#1

13

Trinity Valley

Athens, TX

8-3

#22

14

Riverside City

Riverside, CA

12-1

#4

15

Modesto

Modesto, CA

5-6

#49

16

Gulf Coast

Perkinston, MS

6-4

#17

17

Golden West

Huntington Beach, CA

9-2

#13

18

Northwest

Senatobia, MS

10-2

#5

19

Iowa Central

Fort Dodge, IA

7-4

#19

20

Mt. San Antonio

Walnut, CA

9-2

#7

21

Butte

Oroville, CA

7-4

#34

22

Lackawanna

Scranton, PA

6-3

#15

23

Fullerton

Fullerton, CA

10-2

#6

24

Sierra

Rocklin, CA

6-5

#47

25

Fresno City

Fresno, CA

7-4

#33

26

Canyons

Santa Clarita, CA

5-5

#41

27

American River

Sacramento, CA

8-4

#23

28

Snow

Ephraim, UT

7-2

#8

29

New Mexico Military

Roswell, NM

9-3

#11

30

Navarro

Corsicana, TX

5-4

#26

Others on the Bubble: Independence (KS), Tyler (TX), Laney (CA), Reedley (CA), Saddleback (CA), Holmes (MS), San Diego Mesa (CA), Georgia Military (GA), Cerritos (CA), Kilgore (TX), DuPage (IL), Northeast (MS), Rochester (MN), Sequoias (CA), Pearl River (MS), Copiah-Lincoln (MS), Merced (CA), Palomar (CA), Diablo Valley (CA), East Los Angeles (CA), Feather River (CA), Citrus (CA), Mt. San Jacinto (CA), North Dakota SCS (ND), Santa Barbara City (CA),



