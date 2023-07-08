The JCGridiron.com poll ranks Trinity Valley and two of its Southwest Junior College Football Conference foes in its pre-season “Dirty 30.”
This is the 19th year for the poll which is issued the week of the Fourth of July.
One Texas team has won the National Title during that span. The Blinn Buccaneers took the crown in 2006.
This year, Blinn is ranked 7th, with Trinity Valley 13th. Navarro just slipped in at 30th. Tyler and Kilgore were bubbling under the ranked teams in the first 2023 poll.
JCGRIDIRON DIRTY 30 PRESEASON RANKINGS
JCGridiron Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings
Rank
Program
City
2022
Finish
1
East Mississippi
Scooba, MS
8-3
#9
2
San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
7-4
#30
3
Jones
Ellisville, MS
8-2
#12
4
Ventura
Ventura, CA
7-4
#29
5
Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS
11-1
#3
6
Butler
El Dorado, KS
7-4
#20
7
Blinn
Brenham, TX
3-6
NR
8
El Camino
Torrance, CA
5-6
#40
9
Garden City
Garden City, KS
4-6
#38
10
Iowa Western
Council Bluffs, IA
10-2
#2
11
Coffeyville
Coffeyville, KS
7-3
#10
12
San Mateo
San Mateo, CA
12-1
#1
13
Trinity Valley
Athens, TX
8-3
#22
14
Riverside City
Riverside, CA
12-1
#4
15
Modesto
Modesto, CA
5-6
#49
16
Gulf Coast
Perkinston, MS
6-4
#17
17
Golden West
Huntington Beach, CA
9-2
#13
18
Northwest
Senatobia, MS
10-2
#5
19
Iowa Central
Fort Dodge, IA
7-4
#19
20
Mt. San Antonio
Walnut, CA
9-2
#7
21
Butte
Oroville, CA
7-4
#34
22
Lackawanna
Scranton, PA
6-3
#15
23
Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
10-2
#6
24
Sierra
Rocklin, CA
6-5
#47
25
Fresno City
Fresno, CA
7-4
#33
26
Canyons
Santa Clarita, CA
5-5
#41
27
American River
Sacramento, CA
8-4
#23
28
Snow
Ephraim, UT
7-2
#8
29
New Mexico Military
Roswell, NM
9-3
#11
30
Navarro
Corsicana, TX
5-4
#26
Others on the Bubble: Independence (KS), Tyler (TX), Laney (CA), Reedley (CA), Saddleback (CA), Holmes (MS), San Diego Mesa (CA), Georgia Military (GA), Cerritos (CA), Kilgore (TX), DuPage (IL), Northeast (MS), Rochester (MN), Sequoias (CA), Pearl River (MS), Copiah-Lincoln (MS), Merced (CA), Palomar (CA), Diablo Valley (CA), East Los Angeles (CA), Feather River (CA), Citrus (CA), Mt. San Jacinto (CA), North Dakota SCS (ND), Santa Barbara City (CA),
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.