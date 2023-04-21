Sports: Jalen Hurts story needs a Paul Harvey telling

Sports reporters and commentators across America today have been telling the story of Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback who just signed the deal to become the highest paid player in NFL history.
The extension’s numbers speak for themselves – 5 years for $255 million. That’s a lot of cabbage for a young man who was not so long ago benched on college football’s biggest stage.
Hearing Hurts’ tale, I couldn’t help but think it would have been perfect for the late Paul Harvey’s “Rest of the Story,” program that aired for so many years on radio stations around the country.
Imagine that famous orator from Oklahoma saying this…….
Jay was a hotshot high school quarterback from Texas who was sought after by colleges around the country. He was big, strong, a powerful runner, a good leader and could really spin the football. When the time came, he signed with the most powerful collegiatge program in the nation.
Once on the storied campus, it didn’t take Jay any time to adjust to the college game.
As a freshman, he was all-conference offensive player of the year and led his team to the national championship game, only to be upset by in the game’s final seconds.
It seemed he was just getting started. The following year, although his school signed the nation’s best passing phenom out of high school, Hurts retained his starting job and again took his team to the national championship playoff. In the semifinal game, Jay stood out and was named offensive MVP..
Then came the national championship game. This was the one Jay had practiced for and played for since the heartbreaking loss the previous season. Jay was determined that this time he would walk away the victor.
He would --- but not in the way he imagined.
On that January night, no matter how hard he tried, Jay couldn’t get his team going. At halftime, with his team down 13-0, his coach put Jay on the bench and replaced him with the Wunderkind who possessed the golden throwing arm.
Despite the disappointment Jay didn’t get in his coach’s face and protest the move. He didn’t go to the bench and sulk because of the sorry hand he’d been dealt.
He supported his team. He cheered with every completed pass – with every subsequent score.
And when the game was over and his team had won. Jay, the award winning quarterback who’d been benched in front of a stadium of fans and the whole world, was photographed celebrating his team, wearing a big smile and enjoying his comrades’ success.
Now, flash forward five years.. Sure enough, the amazing, young quarterback that triggered the comeback, got a big pro-football deal and led the NFL in passing rating and passing average.
.But, at the end of his college days Jay also signed a pro-career and piloted his team to the Super Bowl in just his third season.
And after the season, Jay – Jalen Hurts signed the biggest contract in the history of the league. Jalen, the quarterback who didn’t sour when pulled from the championship game instead used the humiliation as motivation to get better. Good enough to earn the biggest payday the NFLhad ever seen.
And now you know the rest of the story……….
I think, if you read this column in Paul Harvey’s voice, we might have something.
