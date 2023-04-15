Sports: I've got a little list

I’m convinced there is now a journalism course called “List Maker,” because every day I see about a dozen more.
“Horrible movies you like because you’re stupid,” and “Songs old people listen to because they still think they’re good,” are a couple I seen – Well maybe not those exact words, but that was the general idea.
I’m sure the young scribes coming out of college are baffled about why some of us still care about Mayberry and Elvis, but to me, their lists of all-time greats are lacking in perspective.
I saw one recently naming the 25 greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time and was curious to see where Roger Staubach ranked. Well, the dodger didn’t make the cut.
I suppose the writer looked at his stats and decided they don’t stack up with today’s masters of the dink and dunk, but I say he did pretty well considering Mean Joe Green and Deacon Jones were staring him in the face.
In Roger’s final season, he had the highest passer rating in the NFL, then ended his relatively short career at age 37, because he’d sustained a mounting number of concussions.
Staubach’s career yards-per-pass, of 7.7, doesn’t rate with Patrick Mahomes, at 8.1, but it’s better than QBs like Drew Brees or Tom Brady. And like Brady, you got Staubach’s best when the game was on the line. The “Hail Mary," pass wasn’t a thing until Roger made it a thing.
One list that comes up from time to time is “All time best sports movies.”
This can certainly stir up some arguments and you can’t even use stats to determine a winner.
I don’t know if it qualifies, but I like “Baseball Bugs,” the cartoon where the wabbit defeats the “Gas-House Gorillas.”
For history’s sake, I might remind you that the Gorillas’ name was a take off on the famous “Gas-House Gang,”, the St Louis Cardinals of the early 30s, that featured Dizzy Dean on the mound.
Bugs whipped them in a little over seven minutes,
I suppose most lists of the greatest sports film contain several strong contenders, like “Field of Dreams,” “Rudy” and “Hoosiers.” All of those are worthy.
"Bleacher Report", lists Sandlot as the Best Sports Movie ever. It’s about kids who love to play baseball and some of the situations remind me of real-life events I lived through back in Mesquite.
There was a fenced yard behind a ball park where we often played that was patrolled by a German Shepherd that looked kind of menacing and discouraged visitors with a deep, dark, bark.
Anyone who hit the ball over the fence was faced with the realization that retrieving it was a lost cause. In fact, there was a picnic table in the back yard where the owner had lined up several balls to kind of rub it in our faces.
My favorite sports feature is “Eight Men Out,” the true story of the Black Sox Scandal of 1919. It puts a human face on Joe Jackson and the others banned for throwing the World Series.
But if you don’t like crying in baseball, check out “The Freshman,” a 1925 silent film starring the great Harold Lloyd. It’s a riot.
I’ve got it on my list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.