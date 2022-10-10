Pack up the balls, bats and mitts. The carnival is over for the 2022 Texas Rangers. There will be no post season.
Texas finished the regular season with a 68 – 94 record and manager search on the agenda.
This is the sixth straight season Texas has offered little to cheer about on the large scale, no pennant race, no meaningful games in September. Despite the despair, more than 2 million fans came to Globe Life Field to see more than $120 million worth of players sink to the bottom of the standings. Back when the Rangers were contenders, attendance swelled to more than 3 million.
It seems a long time since the Rangers won the American League West in 2016 and were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in the Divisional Series.
Those of us who went to the ballpark on the Turnpike in 1972 to cheer the arrival of the Washington Senators as Metroplex's long sought after big league team had no idea we'd still be looking for their first World Series title 50 years later. But here we are.
After two dismal, last place finishes in 72 and 73, Billy Martin came to town in 74 and actually had the Rangers hanging with the Oakland As for most of the season before finishing with 84 wins.
That was a fun team to watch because they so exceeded expectations. They could really hit, with slugger Jeff Burroughs leading the way with 118 RBIs.
That season loved watching a true master, Fergie Jenkins on the mound, nibbling corners and racking up 25 wins. But after all of that promise, the team tanked in 75 and Billy was gone, only to emerge as manager of the New York Yankees.
After another Billy, Billy Hunter led Texas to 94 wins and a second place finish in 78, the Rangers again slid out of the running. The fans endured six straight losing seasons from 80 through 85 and the club never made any real noise until 1996. For the first time, they made the playoffs and had the AL Most Valuable Player, Juan Gonzalez in right field. Fan favorite, catcher Pudge Rodriguez, one of the best defensive catchers of all time, hit 300 that season.
The Rangers were back in the playoffs in 98 and 99, but never made it past the first round.
Then came another drought followed by the brightest era in franchise history.
The Rangers hit new heights beginning in 2010. After a 90 win regular season, manager Ron Washington had them in the World Series, where they lost to the San Francisco Giants.
But 2011 was the ultimate heartbreak. A 96 game winner in the regular season, Texas had the St. Louis Cardinals on the edge of the abyss in the World Series, only to lose game six 10-9 in 11 innings. The resurrected Cards won game seven, 6-2, and left the Rangers on the doorstep of a title.
All told, the Rangers have been in the playoffs eight times, but have never won it all.
Meanwhile, their home state counterparts, the Houston Astros have won once in 60 years. By the way – they cheated.
