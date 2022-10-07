Sports: It pays to have a back up plan.

You've probably heard it said the most popular person on a pro football team is the promising back-up quarterback.
We're certainly seeing it played out now with Cooper Rush stepping in for an injured Dak Prescott and guided the Dallas Cowboys to three straight wins. Rush has put up some good numbers, hitting 61.8% of his passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions.
He's done well enough to make some Cowboys fans downright euphoric over his presence in the starting lineup. Others might point out that the Pokes haven't scored more than 25 points in any game in that stretch and have been riding the coattails of a stout defense.
The Rush legend will either bubble over or cool this week when the Cowboys challenge the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.
The Cowboys and Rams have had a pretty good series for two teams who are always in different divisions. Each has beaten the other 18 times. A Dallas win on Sunday would, no doubt send more fans rushing to Cooper's bandwagon.
Rush is only the latest backup quarterback to delight the fans with some unexpected success and start them calling to make the backup the permanent starter.
The most famous backup made good was old Roger Staubach himself. Craig Morton had dazzled Dallas with his powerful arm and accuracy after Don Merideth retired suddenly at age 30. Then an injury caused him to start bouncing a lot of passes off receiver's feet.
That's when the "boo birds" came out. These are the same "boo birds," who greeted Merideth whenever he had a bad Sunday and probably hastened his exit from the league although he was running one of its most explosive offenses.
Coach Tom Landry liked Morton, who would stay in the pocket and take his lumps rather than start free-lancing like Roger the Dodger. When the 1971 season didn't start as smoothly as hoped, Landry even tried shuttling Morton and Staubach, switching the man at the helm on each play.
Landry is in the Hall of Fame, but not for that decision, which failed miserably. Dallas lot to the Chicago Bears and had a not so inspiring 4-3 record.
Seven games into the season, Landry finally settled on Staubach as the starter. Dallas won the last seven regular season games and the Super Bowl. So Staubach, the backup, took Dallas to its first NFL title.
True. But you might notice that Dallas held six of its last regular season opponents to two touchdowns or less. In the playoffs, they beat the Minnesota Vikings, 20-12 and the San Francisco 49ers, 14-3. In the Super Bowl, they completely smothered the Miami Dolphins, 24-3.
Roger benefited by playing on the same team with perhaps the greatest Doomsday Defense Dallas ever put on the field.
So, though no one is ready to find a slot for Cooper Rush next to Roger's in the Cowboys Ring of Honor just yet, he can certainly go a long way by continuing what he's doing, not throwing interceptions and riding the back of a stout defense.
Right now, Rush has the fourth best quarterback rating in the league. As for Prescott, for the 2021 season, he ranked 11th. This could get interesting when Prescott gets a clean bill of health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.