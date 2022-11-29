Sports: I told you those guys were good

For Texas high school football teams, if you're playing in December, you've got a pretty stout team.
It's one thing to cruise through a weak district, but to win on Thanksgiving weekend means putting away a talented crew on the other side of the field.
Malakoff Tigers fans got to see their favorites send West home with a 35-14 win in Corsicana, Friday.
Big plays did West in. They battled hard until Malakoff started to sustain some drives late that put the game out of reach and ate precious clock time. The Tiger meet, I don't know Grand-something, this Friday in Waxahachie. They're only three steps away from the big prize.
I know a lot of Henderson County folks will follow the Tigers there to cheer them on. In fact, some people just love high school football enough they'll pick a game with a couple of tough teams and go watch them. They may even go support a team in their district that they hate during the regular season.
All season long, I kept telling you how tough the Athens Hornet's district was and that they'd have been a playoff team in a lot of districts in the state. Well, the cream of the crop in District 8-4A Division 1 is certainly pounding its playoff competition.
Chapel Hill, who beat Kilgore. 32-20 to win district, beat Livingston in Bi-District 45-36, then took care of Bay City 38-24 and Lumberton 35-23. With such success, they've earned the right to play --- Kilgore again, in the regional finals.
Kilgore polished off another team from the district. Lindale, Friday to move on. One thing we learned when Lindale came to Athens in October is those guys can score. They hung 63 on the Hornets that night, the most Athens allowed during the season. Against Kilgore, the rang up 37, but were blown away by the Bulldogs, who exploded for 63.
I don't know who'll win the Chapel Hill - Kilgore rematch, but I'm betting the dogs.
That'll be 7:30 p.m., Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler.
In 4A Division 2, Carthage, who won Brownsboro's district, is still very much in the title hunt. The 13-0 Bulldogs meet Pleasant Grove. 7 p.m., Friday at Marshall Maverick Stadium.
One of the fun parts of following teams in the December playoff games is you'll get to watch the game in a pretty nice stadium. The downside is, it just might get chilly.
I've seen some games in bitterly cold conditions down through the years. I remember broadcasting an icy Athens playoff game a few years ago and I believe if you listened to the tape, you could hear my teeth chattering. So, don't forget to bundle up when you head out to see the action.
