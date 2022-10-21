Sports: I don't think we'll play Kansas anymore

The wheels continue to turn for the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 for the lush, green meadows of the Southeast Conference.
It's easy to see that those universities have a lot of good reasons for bolting from their midwestern brethren and most of them are green. But this football season is evidence that a weekend in the Big 12 can produce some of the most fun of any collection of teams in the country. It's interwoven with rivalries that have been growing in intensity and history since the Big 8 absorbed four Southwest Conference schools into its membership while kicking the others to the curb.
Some of the rivalries date back even further. Texas and TCU have played for well over a century. Likewise Kansas and Oklahoma. In fact Kansas whipped the Okies eight years in a row between 1903-1910, but that was long before Bud Wilkinson came to Norman and created the beast that is Sooner football.
But, I'm not just lamenting the Horns and Sooners packing up their belonging for a sunnier climate because of history and tradition. My sadness is because the league is just so much fun. This season there's no lead dog in this pack. Any team can show up and scare you to death on a given Saturday.
Consider Sept. 24, the date that Texas went to Texas Tech and fell to the Raiders in overtime. Tech continually rolled the dice on fourth down and came up a winner. Texas couldn't hold a late lead and lost in overtime 37-34.
That same Saturday, Kansas State traveled to Norman and upset Oklahoma 41-34 and started the Sooners on a three week skid.
The following week, TCU smashed OU 55-24 to send a message that the most dangerous team of the Big dozen may reside in Fort Worth. Also, lowly Kansas continued to find ways to win, edging the conference's top defensive team, Iowa State, 14-11.
Oct. 8 was the day Texas took out the frustration of many State Fair Saturdays by smashing Oklahoma 49-0. However Texas should have been penalized because Oklahoma was defenseless.'
That weekend, TCU continued its unbeaten streak by escaping a pesky Kansas crew, 38-31 after trailing early. Kansas State and Iowa State played a defensive slugfest reminiscent of the old Big 12, with the Wildcats whipping the Cyclones 10-9.
The following Thursday Defending champion Baylor went to the West Virginia Mountains and turned into a Bear rug losing, 43-40.
Last Saturday, Oklahoma found new life and sped by Kansas 52 to 42 to show there's still some talent on the roster. Texas struggled against Iowa State in Austin, but put together a fourth-quarter, ground chewing drive to win 24-21. The Horns had to come up with a controversial fumble recovery to preserve the win and send Cyclones coach Matt Campbell into hysterics.
But the best game last Saturday was TCU's come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State. The two unbeatens matched up at TCU's Amon Carter Stadium and staged a war that was decided with a Frog touchdown in the second overtime. TCU trailed 24-7 in this one as quarterback Max Duggan struggled to find receivers. But, he heated up when it counted to send the game into the extra period.
That's the Big 12 this season, thrillers, surprises and a wide open race to make it to the championship game. The league will go on after Texas and OU depart, but I'm afraid their exit will divert national attention from some of the most entertaining teams teeing it up each Saturday.
