Sports: Hornets set for Jacksonville journey

Athens opens district play with a trip to Jacksonville Friday against an improving Indians team.
Jacksonville won their first game last week against Pine Tree 31-21, while Athens lost to Kaufman 35-21.
The Hornets were in a tie game, 14-14, halfway through the third quarter, when the Lions pulled away.
“We were pretty shorthanded,” Athens Coach Zac Harrell said. “We played without our starting quarterback and our best linebacker, Jaxson Stiles, played quarterback, so we were down one on offense and defense.”
Kaufman is a quality football team, but for most of the night, Athens was up to the challenge.
“The kids had a chance to win,” Harrell said. “I was pleased with their effort. They stayed together.”
Harrell said after the game coming up in Jacksonville, Athens will have played half of its schedule. He said the players should realize that their high school careers are getting shorter by the week.
Jacksonville was pretty dominating in its win over Pine Tree, Harrell said. The Indians led 31-7 entering the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Ryan McCown threw for 219 yards in the win on 11 completions in 20 attempts.
“They have dynamic athletes,” Harrell said. “They have a high-scoring big play offense.”
Jacksonville’s best player, wide receiver Devin McCuin is committed to Texas Christian University. He caught five for 86 yards and a touchdown against Pine Tree. Jermaine Taylor covered 95 yards on four grabs.
Jwaylon Kennedy carried 19 time for 105 yards against Pine Tree.
The Indians line up in a 3-4 defense, similar to Athens.
“They’ll pack the box to stop the run,” Harrell said. “We’ll have to throw at times. They’ll dare us to pass.”
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Tomato Bowl, built in 1938. The stadium was remodeled recently and was named the Best Public Improvement in a town under 50K population by the Texas Downtown Association in October 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.