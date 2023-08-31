Athens steps into action before the home crowd at 7:30 p.m. Friday against a Life Waxahachie team that rolled to a shutout win on opening night.
Life beat Newman International Academy 69-0 behind a big rushing game led by Kordell Berry’s 113 yards and three scores. Athens saw the senior’s ability last year in the Hornets 48-18 win.
Life wasted no time against NIA, blowing out to a 42-0 first quarter lead, then scoring twice more in the second period.
Athens hopes to reverse its fortunes from the 29-28 loss to Brownsboro, Friday night. The Hornets came from behind twice in the game only to see the Bears score a late touchdown and two-point conversion.
Athens opened strong ground attack featuring Jamauri Manning. They ran for 110 yards in the first quarter and scored twice, taking a 14-7 lead. Brownsboro scored touchdowns in the second and third quarters to bounce ahead, 21-14.
Athens took control in the fourth quarter with quarterback David Richardson diving in from one yard out to tie it, then Jaxson Stiles slipping in from the four-yard-line.
Brownsboro had to convert a fourth and five on their final drive to stay alive, then scored on a run by Dylan Downey. Downey flipped a pass to Gekyle Baker for the winning two-point conversion.
Athens players of the game were MVP Jaxson Stiles, Defensive player of the week, Jayden Turner, Special teams player, Julious Turner and Offensive Player, Jamauri Manning.
