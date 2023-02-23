Sports: Hoops fans might want to check out regional tournament

For more than 30 years I traveled this great state and that OK one to the north broadcasting basketball games.
This time of year was always buzzing with activity, as playoff games pitted some of the best teams in the state battling to advance to the state tournament.
If your locals made it to regionals, that was a lot of fun, as four teams would show up in one location to see who was the best around. They’d meet in arenas far larger than their home gyms, often at some college.
I’ve done playoff games from Texas A&M Commerce, the University of North Texas, Moody on the SMU campus in Dallas, TVCC, Baylor and many other places. Often, you would see schools that made the playoffs year after year, with each new set of kids donning the colors and continuing the winning tradition.
We have exactly such an event coming to Athens, with a Class 2A girls regional tournament at the home of the Hornets on Friday and Saturday.
Make no mistake, the facility in Athens is bigger and grander than many of the places I thought were so impressive in the 70s and 80s. It will be a fitting site for the reunion of friendly rivals Martins Mill and LaPoynor. The Lady Mustangs and the Flyerettes have stages some high drama in the past and their dedicated fans will be out in great numbers this weekend to cheer them on.
This year, Martins Mill has had the better of LaPoynor and are ranked 6th in the state. LaPoynor struggled a bit in district, but still earned the second seed behind the Lady Mustangs.
But, before they can meet in the final game, at 1 p.m., Saturday, the Van Zandt and Henderson County rivals will have to survive Friday night semifinal games.
Martins Mill meets No 3 Tenaha in the first game, set to tip off at 6 p.m. LaPoynor’s foe, Douglass is not ranked, but can also trouble the waters for the Flyerettes.
LaPoynor may have a bit of an edge, at least early on, having played in the Athens showplace before this season. They were here for the Athens Tournament in December, then again Tuesday, when a large crowd came out for two regional quarterfinal games. The Flyerettes met the Maidens, from 6 miles down U.S. 175 in Frankston and handed them a 19-point defeat.
All things considered, the tournament promises to be a stem-winder. You might want to be a face in the crowd.
