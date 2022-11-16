Sports: Henderson County area schools break into basketball

It’s time for jams and jump shots as local schools got into their non-district basketball schedules this week.
For Mabank and Brownsboro boys in Class 4A, that meant solid wins in their openers. Mabank toppled visiting Quinlan Ford 70-34, Tuesday, to shake off some of the off-season rust before heading to tournament action on Thursday.
Brownsboro whipped Prairiland 66-43 on Monday. The Bears outscored Prairiland 21-9 in the second quarter to open up a big lead. Athens did not play.
Area Class AAA schools, Kemp and Eustace boys saw action. Kemp slipped past the Samuel Spartans of Dallas, 47-43, Tuesday. Eustace fell to Cumblerland Academy at Tyler, 59-44. Cumberland cruised to an early 34-15 halftime lead in securing the win.
AA Cross Roads squeezed past Elkhart 48-47.
Girls play saw Bullard beat Brownsboro 38-34 in a low-scoring game. The Bearettes have opened 0-2, after an amazing 40-2, state championship run last year.
Mabank won another defensive minded battle, against Ferris, 38-35. The 3-0 Lady Panters also have wins over Hillcrest and Kaufman.
Class 4A class girls games included a 55-43 win for Connally over Mabank.
Class AAA the Eustace girls hosted Wills Point and earned a 34-29 win.
Class AA Elkhard visited Cross Roads and left with a 52-39 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.