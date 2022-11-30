Malakoff has been bobbing toward the top of the Harris Football Rankings Class 3A Division 1 pack in recent weeks and is now second in the state behind Franklin.
Coach Jamie Driskell's Tigers downed highly regarded West on Friday, 35-14, and are primed for a date with Grandview this week. The Zebras knocked out Pottsboro, 29-7, Friday, and currently hold the 8th position, with Malakoff on deck.
Picking the 3A Division 1 games for this weekend, Harris likes 11-1 Malakoff to win the Region 2 championship by six over 11-2 Grandview. Their match-up is set for 7:30 p.m, Friday, at Lumpkin Stadium in Waxahachie.
Region 1 pits Whitesboro, 12-1, against 9-4 Brock. Brock dropped its first four games this year against stiff competition, before rolling through district. Brock is favored by 5.
Region 3 has 13-0 Franklin against 12-1 Columbus. Franklin is an 11-point choice.
Region 4 is the battle between Llano, 13-0 against 12-1 Edna. Llano is favored by one.
Elsewhere, several teams who battled Henderson County schools in district are still alive in Class 4A.
In Region 2, No. 4 Anna, who blistered Mabank in their district game, is still unbeaten and set to meet No. 1 China Spring. 12-1. China Spring in an eight-point choice.
Meanwhile, the champ and runner up of Athens' district rematch in the regional final. No. 5 Chapel Hill, 11-2, is favored by 5 over 10-3 Kilgore. Kilgore is ranked 10th.
This weeks' winners move to the state semifinals, during the first weekend of December.
