Sports: Harris ratings show tough foes for locals

Harris Ratings Weekly’s first report of the season places three of Athens’ District 9-4A Division 1 opponents among the top 18 teams in the state.
The District is one of the toughest from top to bottom, ranging from No. 3 Chapel Hill to No. 55 Jacksonville. Athens, at No. 50 is almost in the dead center of the pack in the Division 1 rankings.
Not far behind the Chapel Hill Bulldogs is another set of Dogs, Kilgore, holding down the No. 10 spot.
Lindale is ranked 18th as the season opens. Palestine ranks 42nd, while Henderson is 46th. Obviously, with all of the district teams in the top half of the state, there’s a new challenge every week.
Mabank is ranked No. 62 in the pre-season. Other 8-4A Division 1 teams include defending champion, Anna, No. 9 pm the list and Kaufman, slated 29th. Sulphur Springs is 36th with Paris not far behind at 49th.
Brownsboro, in 8-4A Division 2, has not only top ranked Carthage on the schedule, but some other stout opponents as well. Center is slotted 16th, Van 24 th and Rusk, 33rd. The Bears are ranked 56th.
Residing in 8-3A Division 1, Malakoff is 5th in the state. Harris has the Tigers’ upcoming non-district opponent Grandview, 6th. You have to go all the way to No. 46 to find Teague, seen by most people as the second best team in District 8-3A. Fairfield ranks third at 59th. The Goats of Groesbeck come in at No. 59. Mexia ranks 66th, followed by Eustace at 78th and Kemp 97th.
I
n District 7-2A Division 1, Frankston is 32nd, Axtell 37th and Cayuga, No. 40. Cross Roads is ranked 105th.
The Harris Weekly ratings do not include 6-Man teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.