Sports: Harris rating service expects Malakoff to roll

The powerful Malakoff Tigers are an overwhelming pick to defeat the Madison Trojans in their bi-district game on Friday.
The Harris Football Ratings placed the Tigers at No. 6 in Class 3A Division 1 headed into post season and are such a big favorite there is no line on the game. The Tigers bring a 9-1 record into the contest, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Corsicana. Madison, coached by Marcus Gates, comes out of their district as the fourth-place representative and went 5-5 on the season.
The Tigers and Trojans have a common opponent in Grandview, who beat Malakoff by 4 points in September. The Zebras smashed Madison 59-0 on Friday. Madison had won three straight coming into the game.
Although other Henderson County schools are packing away the football gear, several teams from their districts are headed into post season.
District 8-4A Division 1 winner Chapel Hill is also a prohibitive favorite headed into their battle with Livingston. The Bulldogs are 8-2 and won a tough district race, defeating Kilgore in a showdown for the crown on Friday.
Kilgore, with a 7-3 record is a 1 point choice over 6-4 Little Cyprus. Lindale is picked by 10 over Vidor, while the Palestine Wildcats are a 28 point dog against 9-1 Lumberton.
Unbeaten District 9-4A Division 1 winner Anna is favored with no-line over Panther Creek. Kaufman is a 34 point choice over Wilmer Hutchins, Celina is a 28 point choice over Community and Dallas Carter is a 9 point favorite against Sulphur Spings.
District 8-4A Division 2 champion Carthage enters the playoffs ranked No. 1 and are favored by 42 against Pittsburg. Center is chosen by 13 over Liberty-Eyleau, while Pleasant Grove is the pick by 17 against Van. Powerful Gilmer, 9-1, enters as a 25 point choice over Rusk.
In Class 2A, Harris favors Cayuga by 10 against Riesel.
The Harris service starting ranking Texas high school football teams and picking games in 1963.
