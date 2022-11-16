Sports: Harris likes Malakoff in Winnsboro playoff

Harris likes Malakoff in Winnsboro playoff
The Harris Ratings Weekly picks Malakoff by about two touchdowns over a tough Winnsboro team they'll face at Rose Stadium in Tyler, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Harris places Malakoff 3rd among the Class 3A Division 1 Top 10 teams and favors them by 13 over the 10-1 Raiders. In the final regular season poll, Winnsboro was rated 19th.
Last week, while Malakoff was demolishing Madison, 62-0, Winnsboro eliminated a good Atlanta team in Longview. The 7-4 Atlanta Rabbits scored first in the game on a 77-yard run and two point conversion.
A key moment in the game was a goal line stand by Winnsboro, followed by a 98 yard drive that sent the teams to halftime with the Raiders up 15-8. After the break, the rain and wind that plagued many East Texas games last Friday, increased and caused both teams to stick to the ground. Each team had three turnovers in the 28-14 Winnsboro victory. Winnsboro rushed for 321 yards. Quarterback Kyler Finney ran for 101 yards and two scores, while hitting only 5 of 17 passes for 92 yards. Chayne Thedrord had only one catch, but made it count for a 55-yard touchdown.
In Winnsboro's only loss, on Oct. 15, Pottsboro roared from 18 points down to overtake the Raiders in a heart-stopping 36-35 finish. Pottsboro, 10-1, ended up as district champion, with Winnsboro runner up.
Malakoff has been so efficient of late they have overtaken the Grandview Zebras, rated 7th.
Last week Grandview beat Fairfield 42-7. That's the same Eagles team that Malakoff beat 47-3 at Fairfield in September.
