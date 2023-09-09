Sports: Friday night local scores

 Athens 45 Rusk 38

Trinidad 60 Mount Calm 59

Malakoff 42 Salado 0

Brownsboro 27 Mabank 15

Blooming Grove 41 Eustace 10

Quitman 42 Kemp 10

Cross Roads 34 Bruceville-Eddy 15

 Selected East Texas Games

Chapel Hill 56 Greenville 14

Kilgore 18 Pine Tree 0

Marshall 35 Henderson 20

Palestine 42 Livingston 7

Van 42 Lindale 37

Crandall 49 Jacksonville 17

Bullard 42 Ford 24

Carthage 34 Cornerstone 0

North DeSoto 57 Center 52

Caddo Mills 37 Canton 34

