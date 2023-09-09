Sports: Friday night local scores

Friday night local scores
Athens 45 Rusk 38
Trinidad 60 Mount Calm 59
Malakoff 42 Salado 0
Brownsboro 27 Mabank 15
Blooming Grove 41 Eustace 10
Quitman 42 Kemp 10
Cross Roads 34 Bruceville-Eddy 15
Selected East Texas Games
Chapel Hill 56 Greenville 14
Kilgore 18 Pine Tree 0
Marshall 35 Henderson 20
Palestine 42 Livingston 7
Van 42 Lindale 37
Crandall 49 Jacksonville 17
Bullard 42 Ford 24
Carthage 34 Cornerstone 0
North DeSoto 57 Center 52
Caddo Mills 37 Canton 34
