Sports: Four locals in volleyball playoffs

Volleyball playoffs are set for three Henderson County schools on Tuesday night, while a fourth was scheduled to play Monday.
In Class AA, Cross Roads is matched against powerful Leon, beginning at 6 p.m. at Fairfield.
Class AAA, Eustace meets Whitney at 7 p.m. at Italy. The result of the Malakoff playoff against Grandview, Monday, Waxahachie was not known at press time.
Class 4A Brownsboro plays North Lamar at 6 p.m. at Caddo Mills.
Cross Roads Coach Merle Heimer said his team could not have drawn a tougher first round matchup. Leon finished the regular season 40-5 after going four rounds deep into the playoffs last year.
“Leon is the No. 1 team in the state in AA,” Heimer said. “They’ve got strong hitters and strong blockers that are bigger.”
Heimer said his team had a tough time in district against some good competition.
“We were heading in the right direction when we hit district and dropped several district games,” Heimer said.
They beat Kerens in the first round but lost in the second round. A third match was played to decide playoff seeding. After winning the first two sets the LadyCats dropped the final three.
“We’re just inconsistent,” Heimer said. “We put together some good plays but have trouble putting together a complete set.”
Heimer said his leading hitter is senior Allie Reynolds. The most consistent is probably Alanah Logan, a sophomore.
“She leads in hitting percentage and also leads us in blocks,” Heimer said.
The Brownsboro Bearettes bring a 22-10 record into their match with North Lamar, who are 20-17. The Bearettes come out of a tough district which includes Canton and Van and are well tested and seeded third in their district as they head into playoffs.
Eustace is easily the hottest Henderson County team entering the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs are 23-9, while Whitney is 18-22. Eustace has won six in a row, while Whitney has taken four of the last five.
Malakoff brought a 22-17 mark into their matchup with Grandview. The Lady Zebras are 30-8 after winning their district. Malakoff finished strongly to go 7-7 in a district dominated by Scurry-Rosser and Eustace.
