Sports: Four local football teams close with win

No matter how the season has gone, it feels good to end with a win and four local teams did exactly that in weekend games.
Athens renewed its rivalry with Palestine, stopping the Wildcats 42-29 at Bruce Field. Athens came out of the chute quickly, and always kept a little separation between themselves and the visitors on the scoreboard.
Athens picked up their first score on a 55 yard pass play from Ty Arroyo to Jade Crane with 10:14 left in the first quarter. Minutes later, they were back in the east end zone again on a 36-yard Arroyo run.
Palestine cut the lead to 14-7 on an eight-yard run, but Athens was back to pay dirt in the second quarter on a pass to Jorien Ray.
It was a big night for Crane who set up another Athens score
On another night, Athens might have let Palestine seize the momentum, but Ty Arroyo connected with Friday was a good night for Crane and Eli Perkins who gave Arroyo some key receptions in the win.
Athens led 35-21 in the fourth quarter when Dewayne Minifee intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Palestine territory to all but clinch the win.
The defense was dented at times, but rose up to make key stops against the run-oriented Wildcats, led by running back Elijah Walker.
Athens closed the year 3-7, but came up with some highlight reel plays each week. Athens averaged 29.4 points per-game for the season and led in just about every outing.
Trinidad was winless in 2021, but picked up their second win of 2022, by taking a bite out of Apple Springs 25-12, Friday. The victory was the Trojans’ first in district play. They made some advances during the season averaging 20 points-per-game, after scoring only 51 all season last year.
Kemp hit the gas in the third quarter to leave Eustace in the dust. The Yellowjackets finished 2-8 after a 54-0 win that featured 34 points in that third period.
Malakoff also ended the regular season with a win, smashing a good Groesbeck team, 48-0. Friday, they’ll be in bi-district action against Dallas Madison in Corsicana.
The season didn’t end as well for the remaining area schools. Cross Roads fought hard but lost to Kerens 20-8. Cross Roads ended the season with four wins.
