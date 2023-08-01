Several Henderson County football coaches came to the Athens Review office on Friday, for pre-season interviews.
Two new faces were among the visitors, Brett Zamzow of Cross Roads, who’s been coaching Girls Softball at the school will lead the Bobcats, while Hanner Shipley is piloting the Athens Christian Prep Storm.
“I’ve been coaching football for 14 years,” Zamzow said. “I’ve been offensive coordinator for six of those 14.”
Before coming to Cross Roads, he was at Mildred.
Cross Roads won four games last year, under Daniel Pierce, who left the Bobcats to take a job closer to his home area, near San Antonio.
Zamzow said a definite goal this year is to get Cross Roads to the playoffs for the second time in history. They qualified in 2003 and finished with a 6-5 record.
At ACPA, Shipley is building a program that has been dormant for several years. The Storm will play an independent schedule this year as they get their feet wet in the world of six-man football.
“If we can keep this group together, I think we’ll have a solid group of guys,” Shipley said.
Shipley played at Marble Falls High School, where he helped them to the playoffs twice. He graduated in 2014 and played at Blinn, before completing his college career with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Other Henderson County coaches are returning to build on their previous seasons, Lance Connot at Brownsboro, Kevin Chase at Eustace, B.J. Rider at Kemp, Zack Hudson at Mabank, Jamie Driskell at Malakoff and Mike Warren at Trinidad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.