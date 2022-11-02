Sports: Final week brings interesting matchups

High school football regular season play comes to an end this weekend and some rivalries appear on the schedule.
Athens meets one of its most common opponents down through the years in the Palestine Wildcats. They’re not always in the same district on Thursday, but they go head-to-head at Bruce Field this year as members of District 9-4A Division 1. The teams in the district, led by Kilgore and Chapel Hill are tough, as is Palestine, who defeated Henderson 37-35 last week to even their record at 4-4.
On Class 3A, Highway 175 rivals Eustace and Kemp meet, Thursday. Both are trying to grab a district win before the curtain loses on the season. The Bulldogs travel to Yellowjacket Stadium, with a 2-7 record to Kemp’s 1-8.
Malakoff already has the district title wrapped up, with a one game edge over Teague entering the final week. Teague played the Tigers tough in a 32-18 loss and are likely the District’s runner-up.
On Friday, Malakoff tangles with the Groesbeck Goats, who could give the Tigers a rare district challenge. Groesbeck, 6-3 overall and 3-2 in district, host the Tigers before heading to the playoffs.
Entering the final week, Malakoff quarterback Mike Jones has tossed 12 touchdown passes, while Jayson Tennyson has run for a dozen. Jones, just a sophomore has hit almost 68% of his passes.
Cross Roads meets Kerens in a battle of Bobcats. The Kerens group has dominated the series through the years, but Cross Roads has pulled a notable upset.
Trinidad hopes to end on a high note by picking up a second win against Apple Springs. It’s senior night at the home of the Trojans, who are still a young team under coach Michael Warren.
