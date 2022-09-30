Sports: Eustace volleyball wins five straight
The Eustace Lady Bulldogs had pieced together a five match winning streak in games played through Tuesday, the best recent run by Henderson County teams.

Eustace swept Kemp, 3-0, Tuesday to improve to 5-1 in district and 16-8 for the season. Coach Tosha Spain’s team is tied for first in District 8-3A with Scurry Rosser.

Eustace cruised in the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-14, before taking the third, 25-23.

Malakoff was also a winner on Tuesday over Rice and sits one game behind the leaders. Malakoff, is tied with Palmer, 4-2 in the standings.

Elsewhere, Athens, Brownsboro and Mabank all lost on Tuesday, in District 7-4A.

Canton and Van now lead the district with 5-0 records. Brownsboro is behind them at 3-2, following a narrow loss to Canton on Tuesday.

Brownsboro was poised to win the match on the Lady Eagles home floor, taking the fist two sets 25-23.

Canton swept the next two and broke the tie in the fifth, 15-13.

The Bearettes are now 18-7 for the season.

Mabank, 2-4, 18-13, had a tough time on the road at Lindale where they lost in straight sets.

Athens has now lost four matches since opening with a win over Cumberland Academy. They were open on Tuesday.

The teams in both districts complete the first go-around this week and launch into their second round of district games on Tuesday.

Cross Roads is still a few days away from District play, beginning at Cayuga Oct. 7.

