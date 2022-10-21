Sports: Eustace rambles, Brownsboro hits rough patch
File photo

The Henderson County volleyball teams with the best shot at the playoffs had differing success in games through Tuesday.

Eustace added two more to their win totals, while Brownsboro dropped a couple.

The Lady Bulldogs protected their home gym on Tuesday with a 3-1 match win over Malakoff. The win ran Eustace’s record in District 18-3A to 10-2, one game behind Scurry Rosser. Eustace closes out their regular season on Tuesday at Blooming Grove.

Malakoff dropped to 5-7 and now tied with Palmer, one game behind fourth place Blooming Grove.

Brownsboro lost a tough 3-1 match at home to Van on Tuesday. The Bearettes lost the marathon first set, 31-29, and the second 25-19. They staved off defeat by winning the third, 26-24, only to fall in the fourth.

Brownsboro is 6-4 in District 16-4A, tied for third with Lindale, who defeated the Bearettes on Oct. 14.

Canton, riding a 13-game winning streak, is securely in the district lead at 10-0, followed by Van, 7-2. With four teams making the playoffs, Mabank and Athens will fall short of post season play.

Cross Roads is assured a playoff spot in District, because only four schools are competing in volleyball.

The Lady Cats are 0-3 in District.

Volleyball Standings

District 16-4A

Canton 10-0, 28-7

Van 7-2, 23-11

Brownsboro 6-4, 21-9

Lindale 6-4, 18-18

Mabank 4-7, 16-20

Athens 1-9, 11-24

Cumberland Academy 1-9, 4-19

District 18-3A

Scurry Rosser 11-1, 21-11

Eustace 10-2, 21-9

Mildred 8-4, 16-15

Blooming Grove 6-6, 14-21

Palmer 5-7, 18-14

Malakoff 5-7, 20-17

Kemp 3-9, 3-19

Rice 0-12, 9-24

District 21-2A

Cayuga 4-0, 20-10

Frankston 3-1, 8-13

Kerens 0-3, 11-20

Cross Roads 0-3, 20-14

District 22-1A

Avalon 6-11, 0-0

Coolidge 4-9, 0-0

Oakwood 0-13, 0-0

Trinidad 0-12, 0-0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you