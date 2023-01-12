The Blooming Grove Lions carved out two home wins against Eustace on Tuesday in District 18-3A matches.
The Bulldogs lost the boys game 56-48 after the Lions outscored them 13-5 to open up an eight-point halftime lead. Blooming Grove widened the gap with a 17-11 third quarter advantage.
Eustace is now 2-2 in district, good enough for a tie for third place.
In the girls' game, Blooming Grove took a 39-35 win. Eustace is now 10-14 for the year and 2-4 in district.
Malakoff fared well in their girls' game, beating Palmer, 32-29. It was the 12th straight win for the Lady Tigers, who are 16-6 on the season and perfect after six district games.
Kemp lost its 18-3A girls' game at Rice, 56-33 to fall to 2-14 for the season.
The Kemp Yellowjackets fell in the boys' game 57-41. Rice is the district leader, with a 4-0 mark, while Kemp dropped to 1-3.
In District 19-AA, Cayuga opened league play with a girls win over Cross Roads, 42-32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.