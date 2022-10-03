Sports: Eustace and Brownsboro roll in volleyball action

The Brownsboro Bearettes swept Cumberland Academy of Tyler, Friday, to stay near the top in District16-4A, meanwhile Eustace also continued their winning ways.
Brownsboro remained third in district, with a 4-2 mark, behind Canton and Van.
Canton won its 9th straight match, defeating Van, 3-1 to go 6-0 in district play. Van fell to 5-1.
Athens won the first set in its match with Lindale at Hornets Gym on Friday, but lost 3-1 to drop to 1-5 in district.
Athens was strong in the opening game, winning 25-15, before Lindale took the second 25-19. Athens battled hard in the third set before losing 25-23. Lindale, then closed out the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.
In District 18-3A, Eustace, 6-1, is tied with Scurry Rosser after dominating Blooming Grove, 3-0, Friday.
The Lady Dogs overwhelmed Blooming Grove 25-4 in set one, then won 25-12 and 25-21 in the final two.
Malakoff dropped to 4-3 after a loss at Palmer, 3-1. Malakoff won set three to avoid the sweep but fell 25-21 in the fourth to close out the match.
Kemp picked up their second district match with a sweep of Rice. Kemp is now 8-12 for the season and holds a 6-3 mark on their home court.
Elsewhere, in Henderson County, Cross Roads beat Mount Calm in a non-district match on Saturday.
