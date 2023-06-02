East Texas softball power Como-Pickton just missed a state title, losing a 4-3 decision to Weimar in the Class 2A Championship.
The title is the sixth for Wiemar, who scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Como-Pickton Lady Eagles had led 3-1 early in the game and after a 7-1 win over Stamford in the semifinal, appeared on their way to a title.
The Lady Eagles were led by All-State pitcher Mattison Buster in posting a 38-3 record. They defeated Cross Roads in the area round, 1-0 and 4-1.
In Class A, Hermliegh beat D’Hanis, 9-0 in the final.
The 3A Championship was won 4-2 by Coahoma over Santa Gertrudis Academy.
The remaining title games were set for Friday and Saturday.
The games were played on the Red and Charline McCombs field at the University of Texas.
