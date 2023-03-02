Sports: Don't bother me, I'm off the clock

I don’t know about you but put me in the camp with those who oppose the new pitch clock in Major League Baseball.
To me, one of the draws of the sport is you can turn off the clock and watch the game unfold as it will. Baseball is about the only sport where time doesn’t matter. Nine innings can take two hours or four, depending on whether you’re seeing a pitcher’s duel or a slugfest.
I broadcasted a lot of high school games and saw both a no-hitter and a 10-walk performance one season. More often, I saw 5-4 or 4-3 games, filled with high drama as the final batters came to the plate.
But in this era of e-sports, the bucolic feel of players competing on a field of green, on a sunny afternoon, seems to belong to another day. Maybe its the fast pace of life that has sparked the call to speed up the grand old game. Or maybe it's the length of the game, itself.
Back in 1911 - the days when Ty Cobb came sliding, spikes up, into second base, the average game was about 1 hour and 54 minutes - less than 7 minutes per-half-inning. That doesn’t seem to much to endure, even in that dead-ball era.
In 1941, the year of Joe DiMaggio’s 56 game hit streak the time of the average nine-inning major league game was – 1 hour and 54 minutes. There were more home runs then and even night games, but the length was about the same as pre-WW1.
Twenty-five years later, when Sandy Koufax was mowing down batters, the big leaguers were playing the games were more than an extra half-hour in length. Then, in 2000, for the first time, it took more than three hours to watch a major league game. The games had the same number of innings and outs but were 50% longer than a century before.
The fans were staying longer, but not getting any more action. The Society for American Baseball research shows more strikeouts has been a contributing factor to the length of games. Other factors, though not as impactful as strikeouts are the time between pitches, time between innings, replay reviews, trips to the mound and pitching changes.
It seems to me, that instead of putting a clock on the pitchers, we should ask the batters to hit better. That would result in fewer swings and strikeouts, thereby making the games a bit shorter and a lot more fun.
And turn off that pitch clock. It’s the national pastime, but time should be irrelevant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.