The Malakoff Tigers, coming off a 55-13 home win over Mexia on their Senior Night, closed the regular season on Thursday at the Groesbeck Goats, looking to carry their winning streak into the postseason. As they did last season, Malakoff finished unbeaten in district play.
Malakoff took the 28-0 lead at halftime and never looked back in another complete performance, shutting out Groesbeck by the final score of 48-0.
The Tigers finish the regular season at 9-1 and a perfect 6-0 in taking the 8-3A, Division I title. They'll be joined in the playoffs by Teague, Fairfield and Groesbeck.
In another district game, the Kemp Yellowjackets run up 34 third quarter points in defeating Eustace, 54-0. Two of the scores were contributed by the defense, by running in a fumble for a score and recovering another in the end zone. Kemp finished the year at 2-8 under coach B.J. Rider. The Yellowjackets were winless in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.