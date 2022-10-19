Sports: Davids are few and far between

I suppose everybody likes a good David and Goliath story – except maybe Bama.
One of the best liked accounts in the scriptures is when a shepherd boy came to the battle with his sling and crumpled the mighty and may I say, not very humble, giant.
I think Goliath was probably a little bit bored with the proceedings until the red-headed kid showed up twirling his strap. When he took aim and sent a rock straight for his forehead, the Philistine probably wished he’d invested in that newest Riddell helmet.
The Tennessee win over Alabama, Saturday, doesn’t qualify as a David and Goliath story, although Nick Saban’s teams have loomed large on the football horizon for almost a decade and a half.
Tennessee has the money, tradition and fan base to be a Goliath. They just kept making missteps with the program, bringing in coaches who couldn’t get the job done. Then along came Josh Heupel who tinkered with the engine and got the offense humming like a Ferrari.
When they slammed home the winning field goal against the Crimson Tide, few doubted they could do it again. Alabama may rekindle the Crimson Flame before the season is out, but for now they look like an extremely talented, vulnerable football team.
To be a true David vs Goliath a few factors must be in place. David has to come out of nowhere. It’s not like when Texas took down USC to stop their 34-game winning streak in the 2005 season. Everybody knew who Texas was, even though it had been a while since they won the big show.
Goliath has to be seemingly unbeatable. That eliminates the Appalachian State win over Texas A&M game from consideration. The Aggies have the facilities, a lot of talent and a name-brand coach, but no one sees them as invincible.
Appalachian State’s shocking win over Michigan in 2007 comes closer to fulfilling the requirements, but that Wolverine team lost four games that year.
A game that truly fills the bill as a David-Goliath, is buried way back in the annals of college football, before they playoffs and even before the AP Poll. It happened in 1913, when a small university in the Midwest took on the most powerful team in America.
The Cadets of Army were undefeated when Notre Dame came to New York to meet them on Nov. 1. The Irish were also unbeaten, but their wins came over Ohio Northern, South Dakota and Alma.
The Notre Dame program had 19 players, but could only afford 14 pairs of football shoes.
Accounts of the game say after arriving at West Point, the Irish players where amazed at the lush Army field and how smooth it was.
There was no charge to attend the game and about 5,000 folks showed up to see the Cadets slaughter this church school from the sticks.
The Notre Dame defense showed early that they could compete with the Cadets attack. No one dented the scoreboard until the Irish shocked the Cadets with a 40-yard pass from Gus Dorias to wide receiver Knute Rockne.
The, at that time, rarely seen forward pass became a thorn in the Cadets' side all afternoon.
That set up the first score. Army countered and took a 13-7 lead, before the Irish regained the momentum on a four-play, 85-yard drive that featured three completions. When the passing game had done its damage, the Irish began to pound the ball on the ground against the stunned Cadets.
Ultimately, Notre Dame won 35-13 and went on to a perfect season, capped by a win over the unbeaten Texas Longhorns in the final game.
David had toppled Goliath and as we know, went on to become Goliath. From that day in 1913, until the 2000s the Irish were the winningest college football program.
