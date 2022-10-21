Sports: Cross Roads win highlights county games

The Henderson County area high school football teams faced some tough challenges on Friday, but Cross Roads rose up and conquered a favored foe.
The Bobcats beat Itasca, 14-13 to pick up their first district win. The Wampus Cats left with an 0-4 district mark.
Elsewhere, Athens battled Kilgore on fairly even terms for a half, trailing 6-0 at the break in 27-7 win for the state's 9th ranked team.
Canton broke its goose egg in district play with a win over Brownsboro 30-15.
Kaufman proved too stout for Mabank, winning 31-7, while Kemp fell short against Fairfield, 49-21.
Eustace's struggles continued in a 49-12 loss to Mexia. Trinidad was victim to a big first half for Oakwood who stopped the Trojans 57-12.
