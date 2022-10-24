Sports: Cross Roads win highlights county games

Cross Roads and Itasca had seen their early season success turn into tough sledding in district play, but one was going to stop that trend on Friday. In the end, it was Cross Roads and their homecoming crowd that went home happy.
The Bobcats rallied late beat Itasca, 14-13 to pick up their first district win and fourth overall. The Wampus Cats left with an 0-4 district mark and 4-4 for the season.
It's been a heartbreaking district schedule for the Wampus Cats, who lost to Kerens by six, Italy by one, Cayuga by seven and now Cross Roads by a point.
Cross Roads now takes to the road to play Axtell at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Elsewhere, Athens battled Kilgore on fairly even terms for a half, trailing 6-0 at the break in 27-7 win for the state's ninth ranked team.
Canton broke its goose egg in district play with a win over Brownsboro 30-15.
Kaufman proved too stout for Mabank, winning 31-7, while Kemp fell short against Fairfield, 49-21.
Eustace's struggles continued in a 49-12 loss to Mexia. Trinidad was victim to a big first half for Oakwood who stormed to a 57-12 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.