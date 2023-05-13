Cross Roads runners represented the school well on the big stage on Friday.
Calista Turner, of Cross Roads, earned a trip to the podium with her third-place finish in the Class 2A 1600 meters, Friday.
Turner’s bronze medal winning time was 5:20.72, placing her behind Kaycei Salazar of La Villa and Cameron Belcher of Winthorst.
After running fourth for the first lap, Turner slid into third and never turned loose of that position for the remainder of the four laps around the track at Mike Myers Track and Soccer Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin. Her time was more than seven seconds better than the fourth-place finisher.
The 1600 was hours after the Girls 3200, in which Calista Turner and Cassity Turner, both juniors finished fourth and fifth.
Calista, with a time of 11:52.19 dueled Madison Nunes of New Deal much of the race and was third after 2800 meters. Cassity had the fourth best time in the final lap and moved into fifth overall.
Cross Roads totaled 12 points from the Turners' performances, ranking the school in the Top 20 among AA schools at the event.
