Cross Roads swept Overton in weekend bi-district playoff games, by scores of 16-4 and 16-6.
Cross roads will play Como Pickton for area title in a three game series in White House.
Game 1: Thursday 5/4 at 5:30 pm
Game 2: Friday 5/5 at 5:30pm
Game 3: (if necessary) : Saturday 5/6 at 2pm
All games are at Whitehouse high school softball complex
Game 1 recap with Overton
Cross Roads Varsity Lady Cats snatched the lead late in the game in a 16-4 victory over Overton Varsity Lady Mustangs on Friday. The game was tied at three with Cross Roads Varsity Lady Cats batting in the top of the fourth when Alyssa Throneberry grounded out, scoring one run.
Keelee Glover led Cross Roads to victory by driving in four runs. Glover went 2-for-3 at the plate. Glover drove in runs on a triple in the third and a double in the fifth.
Overton captured the lead in the first inning when an error scored two runs for the Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Cats knotted the game up at three in the top of the third inning, when Glover tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Cross Roads notched 11 runs in the fifth. Ashlynn Cook, Jaydnn Cook, Gracie Collins, Brook Locke, Glover, and Cook each had RBIs in the big inning.
Alanah Logan got the start for Cross Roads. The lefty lasted five innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four and walking one.
Brylie Smith was in the circle for Overton. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing 14 hits and 16 runs.
Cross Roads racked up 14 hits. Cook, Locke, Glover, Cook, and Alli Reynolds each managed multiple hits for Cross Roads Varsity Lady Cats. Cook led the Lady Cats with three hits in four at bats.
Game 2 recap
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. Cross Roads collected 15 hits and Overton had five.
In the first inning, the Lady Cats got their offense started. Keelee Glover's sacrifice fly scored one run.
Cross Roads scored eight runs in the third inning. The Lady Cats put the pressure on, led by singles by Brook Locke and Alli Reynolds, an error on a ball put in play by Makayla Hughes, and a double by Reynolds.
Glover got the start for Cross Roads. The right-hander surrendered six runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out five.
Brylie Smith was on the rubber for Overton. The righty went five and a third innings, allowing 16 runs on 15 hits and striking out five.
Cross Roads saw the ball well, racking up 15 hits in the game. Reynolds, Locke, Glover, Hughes, Ashlynn Cook, and Jaydnn Cook all managed multiple hits for Cross Roads Reynolds led the Lady Cats with three hits in four at bats.
