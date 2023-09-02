Sports: Cross Roads dominates on Homecoming night

The Cross Roads Band marches in the build up for the win over Meridian.

Cross Roads’ defense supplied plenty of opportunities for the Bobcats offense on Friday as the home team prevailed at Homecoming, 42-12.

The Bobcats defense recovered four fumbles in the rout while the special teams contributed a blocked punt for a score.

Offensively, Riley Brown had a big night carrying it for 130 yards and passing for 131. He accounted for four scores, one running and three through the air. Graham Story snagged the three touchdown tosses. Next for the Bobcats is a visit to Bruceville-Eddy. The Bobcats beat them 42-20 in 2022.

Statistical highlights

Total offense 315

Rushing

Riley Brown  14 car. 130 yds. 1 TD

Oliver Tilley 18 car. 50 yds. 1 TD

Passing

Riley Brown  12-19 131 yds. 3 TD's

Receiving

Graham Story 7 catches 73 yds. 3 TD's

Josiah Roberts 2 catches 48 yds

Aaron Clopton 2 catches 11 yds

Oliver Tilley 1 catch 2 yds

