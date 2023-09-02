Sports: Cross Roads dominates on Homecoming night

Cross Roads’ defense supplied plenty of opportunities for the Bobcats offense on Friday as the home team prevailed at Homecoming, 42-12.
The Bobcats defense recovered four fumbles in the rout while the special teams contributed a blocked punt for a score.
Offensively, Riley Brown had a big night carrying it for 130 yards and passing for 131. He accounted for four scores, one running and three through the air. Graham Story snagged the three touchdown tosses. Next for the Bobcats is a visit to Bruceville-Eddy. The Bobcats beat them 42-20 in 2022.
Statistical highlights
Total offense 315
Rushing
Riley Brown 14 car. 130 yds. 1 TD
Oliver Tilley 18 car. 50 yds. 1 TD
Passing
Riley Brown 12-19 131 yds. 3 TD's
Receiving
Graham Story 7 catches 73 yds. 3 TD's
Josiah Roberts 2 catches 48 yds
Aaron Clopton 2 catches 11 yds
Oliver Tilley 1 catch 2 yds
