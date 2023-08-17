Sports: Cowboys fans meet deuce Vaughn

Dallas Cowboys viewers got a peek, Saturday, at what Big 12 fans have been seeing the past few years, a young man named Deuce Vaughn.
I got to see Vaughn at Darrell Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin as he danced and darted through the Texas Longhorns’ defense. Vaughn is about as easy to pin down as a flea in the dark. Defenders have trouble finding him as he often hides behind his own big, offensive linemen until a tiny hole appears.
He’s strong too, so it’s tough to bring him down with just an arm.
For Dallas, in their pre-season loss to Jacksonville, Vaughn opened some eyes. The sixth round draft choice ran eight times for 50 yards and scored a touchdown.
He may be only 5 feet 5, but don’t sell him short. People have been overlooking him for years, but he has continued to step up each ladder of competition and rise to the occasion.
In high school, Vaughn played at Cedar Ridge in Round Rock, just out of sight of the University of Texas in Austin. He ran for 1,900 yards as a junior and collected a school record 1,938 as a senior.
Vaughn graduated as a 3 star recruit and had several major school offers, but none from UT, just down the road.
Instead, he headed north to Kansas State ,a program known for its non-flashy, fundamentally sound football. Vaughn won a starting job as a freshman and was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Conference.
In 2021, Vaughn rolled up 235 carries for 1,404 yards and was consensus All-American.
Last year, Kansas State won the Big 12 Championship with Vaughn’s 1,558 yards contributing mightily to the cause. Vaughn gained 130 yards in the Big 12 Conference Championship win over previously unbeaten TCU.
Of his NFL debut, Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy said, “I thought he had a heck of a night. Great introduction to the NFL."
Some wonder how durable the 180 pounder can be running against the mammoth defenders of the NFL. How will he fare if he takes a really solid dead-on hit?
Believe me, defenders have been trying to find that out for years, but he’s been more durable than many backs who look like the prototype of a pro runner. And because of Vaughn’s lightning-bug niftiness, he has a quality much needed in the NFL today – fun to watch.
