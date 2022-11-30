The Athens' boys won their 3rd straight, 87-63 over Grapeland, in a game where they led by as much as 30 in the second half. The win gives the Hornets a 4-1 record, with tournament action beginning in Athens gym on Thursday.
Brownsboro continued its early season run, beating Buffalo 56-37. Jacob Hopson scored 13 to lead the Bears, followed by Gekyle Baker, who poured in 11. The Bears, who led 47-21 after three quarters, are now 5-0.
In Class 4A girls games, Kaufman beat Athens 57-46. The Lady Hornets had trouble getting untracked, trailing 26-15 at halftime. Athens rallied in the third, outscoring the Lady Lions 20-12, to draw within three. Kaufman pulled away in the fourth to pick up the road win.
The Brownsboro Bearettes took down Kemp, 48-31, to win their third straight after dropping their first two games of the season.
Mabank has been busy in the early going and has already rolled up seven wins against 5 losses. The Lady Panthers beat Scurry Rosser, 44-34, on the road, Tuesday. Mabank led by six at halftime.
In games involving Henderson County 3A teams Eustace ran their record to 4-1, with a 47-26 home win over Italy. Eustace dominated early, rolling to a 27-10 halftime lead.
Malakoff lost their third straight, 59-42 to Edgewood.
The Class 2A Lady Flyers of LaPoynor remained unbeaten after slipping by Bullard to go 5-0.
LaPoynor had to rally in front of the home crowd, overcoming a 5 point half-time deficit with a third quarter rally.
