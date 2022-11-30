Sports: Local basketball teams busy after Thanksgiving break

The Athens Lady Hornets rallied in the third quarter, but fell short against Kaufman, Tuesday, as area basketball teams returned to action after the Thanksgiving holidays.

 Rich Flowers
The Athens' boys won their 3rd straight, 87-63 over Grapeland, in a game where they led by as much as 30 in the second half. The win gives the Hornets a 4-1 record, with tournament action beginning in Athens gym on Thursday.
Brownsboro continued its early season run, beating Buffalo 56-37. Jacob Hopson scored 13 to lead the Bears, followed by Gekyle Baker, who poured in 11. The Bears, who led 47-21 after three quarters, are now 5-0.
In Class 4A girls games, Kaufman beat Athens 57-46. The Lady Hornets had trouble getting untracked, trailing 26-15 at halftime. Athens rallied in the third, outscoring the Lady Lions 20-12, to draw within three. Kaufman pulled away in the fourth to pick up the road win.
The Brownsboro Bearettes took down Kemp, 48-31, to win their third straight after dropping their first two games of the season.
Mabank has been busy in the early going and has already rolled up seven wins against 5 losses. The Lady Panthers beat Scurry Rosser, 44-34, on the road, Tuesday. Mabank led by six at halftime.
In games involving Henderson County 3A teams Eustace ran their record to 4-1, with a 47-26 home win over Italy. Eustace dominated early, rolling to a 27-10 halftime lead.
Malakoff lost their third straight, 59-42 to Edgewood.
The Class 2A Lady Flyers of LaPoynor remained unbeaten after slipping by Bullard to go 5-0.
LaPoynor had to rally in front of the home crowd, overcoming a 5 point half-time deficit with a third quarter rally.

