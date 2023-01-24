Sports Column: Vowing to get in better shape in 2023. We'll see.

I saw somewhere where Americans made 31% more gym visits in 2022 than the previous year.
I thought that meant a lot more people were watching basketball, but no. The study showed that these people were going to the gym to work out and get in shape. The Fitness Index revealed that gym attendance was up in all states except North Dakota, where the workout is simply attempting to not freeze to death.
Texas didn’t win the blue ribbon for increased trips to fitness centers, that honor went to Hawaii with 56%. I can’t help but wonder why someone in that paradise of beaches and palm trees would need to go inside to get their exercise, but maybe they just want to look better before going out in their swimsuits.
As for the Lone Star State, we were up by 32%. I didn’t help our percentage, because my decision to go to the gym more never made it past the front door.
In Athens, we are fortunate to have the Cain Center, where adults can get a membership for a reasonable price. That’s a good option if you’re looking for a place to work out.
Unfortunately, having a place to work out is only half of the equation. In my case, there’s better not be a diversion between me and the fitness center, like a drive through selling ice cream, or I’ve defeated the purpose of the visit.
When I was younger, in my early 20s, I had a bicycle and would often take it around town rather than cranking up my car and circling downtown Ardmore, Oklahoma, where I worked as a disc jockey, for a parking place. Some days, I would pedal all the way to the Hickory House, a Barbecue restaurant where a couple of my friends worked, Other days, I would ride to the A&W stand for a root beer float.
I never could master the art of exercise, for exercise’s sake. There had to be a carrot at the end of the stick and by carrot, I mean cake.
But now, with age creeping up on me, I feel compelled to try to get in better shape while I still can. On my way to work, I see people out on their morning run who look like they mean business concerning their health. Some are walking a dog, so maybe they’re concerned about his health, but at least they’ve made a commitment and they’re sticking to it.
Every journey begins with the first step, so one of these days, I’m going to circle a date to get started.
