Groundhog Day is a date Texans don't really understand.
We know no animal can accurately predict the weather, because those guys on TV have us hunkering down time and again for storms that don't happen and they have fancy machines to help their prognistication.
But to sports fans Groundhog Day has a lot of significance. To many, it signals time to start watching basketball, because football is almost over. College conference races are headed to the home stretch and by the end of the month, high school girls will start the state playoffs.
Baseball fans know the big leagues will open camp while colleges and high schools get into their schedules.
One more thought, apparently there are no Texas High Schools with Groundhogs as their mascot. If so, we could all pull for them once a year. There are armadillos, mules, hippos, bullfrogs, plowboys, herefords and skeeters, red ants and cotton pickers, but none sporting the name of that closely watched critter that predicts the duration of winter.
Still, Groundhog Day has some signifigance in the Lone Star State.
Groundhog Day is a time when fans can be optimistic. Texas Rangers' faithful can dream of that elusive World Series win, that somehow ended up in Houston in the season just past.
In fact, if they want to reboot the movie, Groundhog Day, we can set it on opening day for the Rangers. The film show them during their trials and tribulations of the season, until sooner or later they're eliminated from the race. Then the screen fades to black and they wake up on opening day again.
Local basketball fans can enjoy a version of Groundhog Day that begins with the TVCC Lady Cardinals ranked somewhere in the Top 10 as they head to the Conference Tournament. The movie follows them to the Nationals in Lubbock and through the thrill of victory and agony of defeat as they try to bring home another crown. After the final whistle, they wake up again, ready for another run at it.
One bit of confusion these days is that the Super Bowl is now played after Ground Hog Day. Dallas Cowboys fans have already seen their bubbles burst and awakened to the realization that the Pokes will just be spectators in the big dance. Not only that, Jerry Jones still runs the show and the odds of the Cowboys the championship under his leadership are about as slim as a pro kicker missing four extra points in a game. Sorry, bad example.
