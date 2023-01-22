Dallas is playing San Fransisco in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday and old-time Cowboys’ fans would like nothing better than to see the Pokes put a lump on the 49ers’ noggins.
We’ve been subjected to countless replays of that upstart Joe Montana hitting Dwight Clark in the end-zone in 1981 to derail Dallas track to a third Tom Landry Super Bowl. Kids today ask who Montana was and you can cite championships and stats, but I just say, “the devil.”
Dallas holds an all-time 5-3 playoff edge over San Fransisco, but somehow those three loom so large in my memory that they seem like many more.
I remember how after the 70 season, the Cowboys, battled the 49ers, coached by former Dallas assistant Dick Nolan and won the NFC Championship, 17-10. That Cowboys’ team sported, in my opinion, one of the greatest defenses put on the field in the league, but never gets its due because the offense managed to cough up the Super Bowl against the Baltimore Colts, 16-13.
The following year, Dallas shut down the Bay Area boys, 14-3, with Roger Staubach running the show, on their way to their first Super Bowl title.
The 72-season featured one of Dallas most memorable playoff games of all time. San Fransisco was up 28-13 in the fourth quarter when a Dallas drive stalled. Coach Landry sent in kicker Tony Frisch to whittle the 49ers lead to 28-16.
Staubach led the Pokes on a late drive that he cashed in for points with 1:20 left. Dallas still trailed 28-23, when Frisch executed on on-side kick to give Roger another shot. That’s all Captain Comeback needed to pull the Pokes out of the fire.
So, for the 49ers fans, that 1981 game was payback. But it was also the last time the Landry crew got that close to a crown, and by 1988, the wheels had come off, leading to the birth of the Jerry Jones regime.
For the 49ers, it was the start of something big. Two weeks later, they won the Super Bowl over the Cincinatti Bengals. They won again in 85, 89 and 1990.
About that time, Dallas, under new coach, Jimmy Johnson was constructing a powerhouse. They put down SF in 1992, on the way to the Super Bowl, then thrashed them, 38-21 the following year.
After the 94 season, the 49ers stopped the two-time defending champs in the NFC title game 38-28. Steve Young riddled the Pokes as San Fransisco rolled up 31 points by halftime.
After so many pressure-packed battles, it’s hard to believe a whole generation would grow up before a Pokes-Niners playoff game would come by again. That was the wild-card game last season, won by SF, 23-17. Dallas rallied for 10 points in the fourth quarter to make it close. After Dak Prescott ran it in from five yards out with 8:02 left, the Pokes still had time to complete a Roger like comeback, but when Prescott’s fourth down pass in the final seconds fell out of reach, Dallas was done.
So, come Sunday, when they tee it up again, a trip to the conference finals is on the line. The 49ers are favored by a little more than a field goal to continue the Cowboy’s Super Bowl drought,
It’s hard to believe that these two teams who have won 10 between them haven’t been to the big one since Dallas beat Pittsburgh after the 95 season.
The winner of the Sunday’s game has a good shot.
Just think of all of the great players who’ve suited up and gone to war in this series. Staubach, Mel Renfro, John Brodie, Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice and even old man Montana.
Tom Brady may have played longer and racked up more titles, but in one game, I’d bet on Joe to beat him. These days I see Montana in those Irish beer commercials looking all friendly like, but I still hate him.
