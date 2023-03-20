I think the term “March Madness” referring to the NCAA basketball tournament best applies to the first week of the event.
That’s when you’re watching schools you couldn’t place on a map mopping up on tournament favorites from major conferences.
Noteworthy from the first round were Furman, a 13 seed that knocked off Virginia, the No. 4 seed and, Princeton, a 15 seed that whipped the 2 seed, Arizona, both in the South Regional.
What was even more astounding was Fairleigh Dickenson, seeded 16th in the East toasting the top dog Purdue, 63-58 in the East. Another upset in that region had 11 seed Pitt over 6 seed Iowa State.
Out West, a thrilling Arkansas rally took down defending national champion and No. 1 seed Kansas. 72-71.
You seldom see upsets like these in the football playoffs, but in hoops there are almost always some during the first round of games.
These days, your cable or dish package often has a load of games happening simultaneously. It’s hard to keep flipping back and forth between the best games, and even if you miss them, there are countless replays of buzzer beaters.
One of the sidebars in the tournament is all of the fans who make their own brackets, trying to pick the winners throughout the tournament. ESPN’s bracket contest had 20 million entries. After 25 games, they were all all busted. The games are just hard to pick. You know there’ll be upsets, but where and when?
Saturday night, I went on the ESPN site on my computer and watched Texas blow a lead, then kick it into gear again to escape Penn State. Then I realize they have posted condensed games, where they shoe horn all of the action into about 12 minutes. I watched the replay of the Kansas upset this way.
I remember when I first started seeing games on the internet how annoyed I was by the endless buffering, but now the sharp, high-def picture never pauses, or flickers.
After getting immersed in the first round of action, it’s going to seem like a long wait until the Sweet 16 rolls around on the second weekend.
Of course the National Junior College, men’s and women’s tournaments kick off early and the week and oh yes, there’s the Henderson County Livestock Show, which runs through the auction on Saturday, so we shouldn’t be twiddling our thumbs waiting for the next helping of Madness.
But cool match-ups are looming. Like No. 2 seed Texas and No. 3 seed Xavier, wherever that is.
