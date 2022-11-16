Sports: Column: Get Bijan if you can

A 2023 NFL mock draft by Fan Sided predicts the Dallas Cowboys will select star University of Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson with the No. 26 overall pick.
Cowboys' fans should pray to the Lord in Heaven that this becomes a reality and shout a chorus of “O Happy Day,” if the blessed event should truly arrive.
I know a lot of folks were left scratching their heads when Robinson, now a Junior, who could have printed his ticket into just about any backfield in college football chose Texas, a school whose downward spiral began with the 2009 title game loss to Alabama and climaxed with a six-game losing streak last season.
Whoever drafts Robinson will get a back whose attitude and work-ethic are exemplary and who will bring along a bag of tricks unrivaled by anyone else coming out of college this year.
Other backs have better numbers than Robinson, but the experts look at the game film and see eye popping moves, spins and reverses from a lad large enough to stick his shoulder into you and drive you back a few yards. His only problems in Austin seem to be inconsistent blocking and occasions when the coach seems to forget he’s on the field.
Robinson has also been praised for his receiving ability. At 6 feet 200 pounds, he can make adjustments to the ball that rival a nimble wide receiver and has sure hands to cradle the rock after the grab.
His freshman year at UT, Robinson, heralded big things to come, gaining 703 yards on only 86 carries. He also caught 15 passes for 196 yards. He was named the Alamo Bowl MVP after gaining 183 yards on only 10 carries.
Last year was cut a bit short by a late-season injury, but still resulted in 1,127 yards rushing and 295 through the air. This year, he’s up to 1,129 yards with two regular season games to play.
Robinson, a back with Heisman Trophy quality skills, however, won’t come close to making a trip to New York. Unlike UT winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams Bijan just hasn’t piled up the rushing stats of those Longhorn Legends. Coaches Darrell Royal and Mack Brown were not shy about riding their extraordinary backs until they were ready to drop.
The Tyler Rose, whose name is spoken with reverence around these parts gained 1,744 yards his senior season at Texas on 265 carries. Ricky Williams, was even more of a workhorse, toting it 391 times for 2,327 yards.
So, whoever selects Robinson in the real NFL draft next spring will get a back who is far from overworked in his college days. He should have some spring in his step and be raring to go.
Dallas Cowboys fans have seen some great running backs wear the star down through the years, Calvin Hill, Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith to name a few, and Bijan should fit right in with those legends.
He might even show Emmitt a dance move or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.