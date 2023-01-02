Sports column: Best wishes for 2023

Rich column -- Here we go again. Another New Year is upon us. By Rich Flowers The Year of our Lord 2023 is here and at this point it's like a present to be opened. What new and wonderful things await? I don't have any New Year's resolutions, but I do have a few wishes for the 365 days just beginning. 1. May the Dallas Cowboys follow up this 12-win season with a playoff run the equal of days of old. The Pokes have some ground to make up to get back even with Pittsburg in the most Super Bowl wins. This year, they won't be favored to win it all, but have one of their best teams since 1995. 2. May we have another local story equal to the Brownsboro Bearettes winning the girls hoops crown in 2021. We get one ever so often, such as the LaPoynor Boys a few years back and the Malakoff baseball title. Could another one be coming in 2023? 3. May TVCC continue to flourish under their new president, whomever it turns out to be. Jerry King will be missed when he steps down from the role. Meanwhile, the sports programs are coming off a bang-up year in 2022 and I'd like to see their success continue with the new calendar. The Lady Cards basketball and volleyball both traveled to national tournaments in 2022. As for volleyball, it was a new level of success for the program. The Cardinals football team won the regular season conference title despite having to piece together a squad on the fly last year. I wish success for Coach Poteete success in filling in around those who'll be returning this season. 4. I wish more great stories of individual athletes who compete in sports like track, tennis, Cross Country and golf. Henderson County is always blessed with a few who carry the banner to the state level. 5. May 2023 be a year when some of our football programs get back into the winner's circle and into the playoffs. Athens loses some long-standing leadership at a few positions but will return several contributors who stepped up this season to show promise for the future. Trinidad and Kemp showed progress in 2022 and hope to add to the two wins they each posted. Malakoff graduates a ton of talent from their state semifinalist, but Coach Jamie Driskell has proven he doesn't have to rebuild, he just re-assembles and re-launches. And finally, I wish you health and happiness in 2023 and hope we'll continue to meet in these pages as we watch the next 12 months unfold.
