Ready. Set. Wait.
Though the NJCAA WBB DI Championship Tournament has tipped off at Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock the Region XIV champion and third-seeded Lady Cardinals, who received a first-round bye, are playing a waiting game.
The Lady Cardinals (31-2) are scheduled to play the McLennan-Murray State winner at 5 p.m. Friday. McLennan, the 14th seed at 27-4 and Murray State, the 19th seed at 26-6, play at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals are making their 28th overall and 16th straight appearance in the tournament. They will be attempting to reach the championship game for a ninth time in 13 years.
In national tournament games, the Lady Cardinals are 78-23, having won an NJCAA-leading eight championships.
Here’s another staggering number as it pertains to the Lady Cardinals and their national tournament prowess. Of the 78 wins, 48 have been by double digits.
Teams in this year’s tournament should know each other quite well. Of the 24, 17 participated in last year’s event. Returning with the Lady Cardinals are Walters State, Three Rivers, Jones, Wabash Valley, Casper, Southern Idaho, Shelton State, Northwest Florida State, South Georgia Tech, New Mexico, Moberly Area, Eastern Florida State, Murray State, Blinn, North Dakota SCS and Monroe.
All tournament games will be available for viewing online at njcaa.org/network. In fact, all tournament games will be webcast. Note: A subscription fee is required.
The tournament runs through Monday, when the title game is set for 8 p.m. It will be televised on ESPNU.
Lady Cardinal head coach Precious Ivy could record a milestone win at the tournament, if the Lady Cardinals make a run. At 97-12, she is three wins shy of career win no. 100. She is 5-2 in national tournament games.
On the weather front, it’s 61 and cloudy in Lubbock this morning. We are headed to a high of 84 under a partly sunny sky, according to the forecast.
OK, fans back home, enjoy the day and get ready to start cheering the Lady Cardinals on starting Friday.
