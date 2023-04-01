Sports column: Baseball comes out swinging

The first pitch of the 2023 Major League Baseball season came Thursday, the first step on a seven month journey.
Baseball is the most pastoral of games with game announcers detaling bits of action like “He steps out of the box,” “He roughs up a new baseball,” “He looks to the plate, gets his sign and steps off the mound.”
Ah, the excitement.
Baseball is the game where you can eat your nachos, carry on a conversation and still keep track of all the action. And what’s wrong with that?
It’s a game where you get to know the players by how they stand in the batters box, how they grip the stick and their individual swings.
Baseball is a game of anticipation -not like football, where you anticipate the next game for a week before the next kickoff, but rather anticipate the action in the game itself.
When the swift base-stealer is on first base and the pitcher tosses over there multiple times to keep him close, the tension builds until he finally takes off for second.
I’ll never forget the 1962 season, when the Dodger’s star Maury Wills stole 104 to break Ty Cobb’s record. Anytime the Dodgers were on TV, you were sure to get a little drama with Wills on the basepaths. The Dodgers didn’t score a lot of runs and with Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale pitching, the other teams didn’t cross the plate much either. That meant every run was important, and Wills stealing second might just help LA get the run they needed.
Another one of the most exciting plays in baseball is the walk-off home run. That’s when the batter slams one out of the park, knocking in the winning run in his team’s final at bat.
Of course the other side of the coin is when he strikes out and you have to go to extra innings.
Those affairs can last a long time. When I was a kid, I went to bed listening to the Astros and the Mets on my transistor radio. Two excellent pitchers were on the mound, Don Wilson for Houston and Tom Seaver for New York.
Nine scoreless innings ended with the starters still on the mound.
I’d listened that long and had a fresh battery, so I decided to stick it out to the end. Inning after inning went by as the two perennial losers took time failing to score.
When they passed the 21st inning they broke the all-time record for scoreless baseball. The next day was a school day, but I’d just have to go to class sleepy. I wasn’t about the go to sleep with the game on the line.
Finally in the bottom of the 24th, Norm Miller got on and was eventually driven home by Bob Aspromonte, Houston’s longtime third baseman. Aspro went 1 for 9 in the Astros 1-0 win.
The fact that I listened to the whole 24 inning game shows how much I loved baseball back then. I turned off the radio, happy that Houston had rewarded my patience by pulling the game out of the fire. I went to sleep knowing I had spent a splendid six hours listening to the two teams strand more than 30 runners.
These days, the game would probably be on TV and instead of visualizing all of the action from Gene Elston’s call I would have been able to see the historic, 24 inning shut out. No doubt I would have been dozing in my recliner long before Miller touched home.
