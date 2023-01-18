Sports column: And it's just a bit wide

I've been scanning the vast expanses of my brain and taxing my memory to try to come up with a kicker at any level who missed four extra points in a game before Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
You see, any high school team that had a kicker doing that badly would invariably ditch the boots and start going for two. But Maher is a 90% field goal kicker for the year, who went four-for-four against the Eagles in December. Even in the volatile world of the NFL kicker, he seems worth another chance, although he will probably be forever the answer to the trivia question what NFL kicker holds the playoff record for futility."
Kicking is one aspect of the game that has changed drastically since I was a kid. I remember 44-year-old Lou Groza, lumbering onto the field kick for the Cleveland Browns during the latter stages of his career. The top collegiate place kicker each year is given the "Lou Groza Award" in his honor.
He was a legend in his own time, kicked for 21 years and hit 57.8% percent of his kicks, a poor percentage by today's standards.
In 1964, about the time Groza was winding down, Pete Gogolak showed the NFL a kicker could be more accurate coming at the ball soccer style rather than straight ahead like Groza.
One kicker who mastered that style was Matt Bryant, a member of the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals, who achieved All-American honors in Athens in the 90s. After college, Matt's professional career was astounding. Bryant played in 241 games and was good on 397-of-464 field goal attempts (85.6 pct.) and 567-of-575 PATs (98.6 pct.). It seemed like the Bridge City High School graduate would kick forever. He was Pro-Bowl kicker in 2016 while in his 40s.
The 2022 Trinity Valley Cards produced another All-American kicker. Jake Gaster, a freshman from Frisco, connected on 16 of 21 field goals for the season including a longest of 52 yards. He was even better in Southwest Junior College Football Football Conference, banging through 12 of 14. On the season, he scored 81 points, ranking third in the nation.
It's amazing that with the field goal percentages what they are today, the kicking game can still be an adventure. Ask Ohio State, whose reliable kicker missed badly on a boot that would have dethroned Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
I remember when I was in school going to the football field, placing the ball on the 10-yard line and practicing kicking the ball through the uprights. I wasn't automatic, but usually got it through. I never used that skill during a game, but plan on giving Mr. Jones a call, just in case.
Sports column: And it's just a bit wide
- Rich Flowers
