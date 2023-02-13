Sports: Color this one Super

If you tuned in to see a showdown between two superb young quarterbacks, Sunday, you got your wish. Both Kansas City Chief's leader Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles general Jalen Hurts brought their A games and that’s a game few others in the NFL could match. Unlike many Super Bowls that wilted under the bright lights and the hype this one was compelling from the opening kickoff to the end of the 38-35 Chiefs' win. Early on, the Eagles and Hurts relegated Mahomes to a supporting player, keeping possession of the ball for two-thirds of the first half as they carved a 24-14 lead heading into the dressing room.
They kept converting third-down passes and marching down the field. Hurts scored first on a one-yard run, then after Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for an 18-yard score, heaved a 45-yard TD to A.J. Brown to regain the lead.
This was a play made as much by Brown's adjustment on the ball as the throw itself. Indeed, both quarterbacks were helped along the way by outstanding plays from their supporting cast. After halftime, KC scored on each of their four second half possessions.
Patrick Mahomes was named MVP and you could hardly quibble with the recognition after the way he engineered the offense in the second half, after being hobbled with an ankle injury just before halftime. But if you put their output side by side, Hurts could well have been deserving of the honor, despite the loss.
Hurts hit 27-38 for 304 yards and a score, while Mahomes connected on 21-27 for 182 yards and three TDs. Hurts added 70 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored a record three times.
Mahomes somehow ripped off a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter to help the Chiefs to a crucial score. Quarterbacks have put up bigger numbers than the two Texas High School football products duking it out on the biggest stage, but few have been more impressive.
Despite all of the great plays from QBs, runners and receivers, the game came down to which team could generate the most non-offensive points.
The Chiefs won on that count. The first came in the second quarter, with the Eagles up by seven and looking capable to taking a two-touchdown lead, when they faced a 3rd-and-5 at their own 49. Hurts, in the shotgun, lost control of the ball, which was scooped up by Nicholas Bolton, from Frisco, Texas, who rambled 36 yards for the tying score.
The other was a fourth-quarter punt return by Kadarius Toney with just under 11 minutes to go. Toney headed to his left, had to reverse his field and found a lot of green real estate. Toney skipped 65-yards to the Eagles 5-yard line on the games' most spectacular play. Three plays later, KC had an eight-point lead.
Of course, it didn't last. There was still more drama in a game that doesn't ha have to blush when called Super.
